Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot hide her excitement over the jasmines blooming in her garden; See Pic

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram and shared a photo from her garden to reveal that one of her Jasmine plants' buds have bloomed. Check it out below.

Trust Jonas to remind us about finding joys in the smallest moments. The international actress has been quarantining with her husband, and singer, Nick Jonas in the US. Through the lockdown, PeeCee has kept herself occupied with various activities. From finishing her biography, Unfinished, to learning an instrument and bonding with Nick via dates and exercise sessions, Priyanka has been active and kept her fans updated about her whereabouts. Today, the actress included fans as she celebrated the blooming of a flower in her garden.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and shared a photo of her jasmine plant blooming. The close-up shot showed a bunch of buds waiting to open up while one of the buds bloomed up. The excited actress shared the picture of the bloomed flower and wrote, "My Mogra is in bloom!" adding a heart-eyed emoji. For those unfamiliar with the word Mogra, it means Jasmine in Hindi.

Check out the photo below:

Priyanka recently made headlines as she shared an adorable video collage of Nick to mark his birthday. The video comprised of Nick jamming to Bollywood numbers, BTS videos of events and more. She shared the video and wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas."

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of projects for release. She will soon be seen in The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao. She has also signed numerous international projects including Citadel, opposite The Eternals and Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The series is backed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Russo Brothers. She has also joined Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra mourn loss of renowned US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×