Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates schedule wrap of Text For You in London; Shares a photo of entire team via IG

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently gave fans a glimpse into the celebrations of the schedule wrap of her latest film Text For You in London. Scroll down to see the image.

After being stranded in London, filming her latest film Text For You with actor Sam Heughan, Jonas has finally wrapped up the schedule of her upcoming project. While the shoot went on, the actress was living in London with her husband Nick Jonas and her mum Madhu Chopra amidst UKâ€™s strict nationwide lockdown. Now, the actress and the global icon is sharing lots of pictures from the sets of Text For You, to celebrate the schedule wrap for the film.Â

Â

Giving fans a peek at the celebrations that followed post the schedule wrap, Priyanka recently took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the cast and crew of Text For You, jumping with joy, against the chilly London background, which looked beautiful as ever with a lake and a yacht in the background. Along with the photo, PeeCee wrote Team #TextForYou alongside a red heart emoji.Â Â

If you missed it, previously today, the actress thanked the film's cast and crew via Instagram for staying on track and finishing the shoot despite the strict lockdown measures. In the photo she posted on IG, Priyanka can be seen sitting in her vanity chair with the script and smiling away. She captioned it, "Thatâ€™s a wrap! Congratulations and THANK YOU to the entire cast and crew. See you at the movies." In another photo for the actresses Instagram, the Baywatch star can be seen sitting outdoors from her last day on set. To keep herself warm from the chilly weather, Priyanka can be seen wearing a printed outfit, a black puffer jacket, ear muffs and a white mask.Â

Â

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonasâ€™ team REACTS to claims that she broke lockdown rules in the UK

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×