Priyanka Chopra Jonas cheers Nick Jonas as The Voice receives Emmy 2020 nod; Showers other nominees with love

The Voice bagged an Emmy nomination at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. Priyanka Chopra Jonas congratulated Nick Jonas and his co-judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

The Emmy Awards 2020 nominations were announced last evening. HBO's Watchmen leads the list with 26 nominations, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel bagged 20 nominations, and Ozark and Succession got 18 nominations each. As the world celebrated watching their favourite series and actors receiving a nod, Jonas had an extra reason to celebrate. Nick Jonas' The Voice has been nominated for an Emmy Award this year. The reality music show has been nominated for the Reality Competition Program category.

The Sky Is Pink star took to Instagram and shared a picture featuring Nick and his co-judges John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. "Yay Nick Jonas," she wrote with a red heart emoji. The actress went ahead and congratulated the other nominees as well. "Congrats to all of this year’s nominees for the incredible work. Excited to see so many dear friends on the list," she shared a post before showering other nominees with love and support.

She shared pictures of Kerry Washington, who received four nods for Little Fires Everywhere, Watchmen's Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Betty Gilpin of Glow, Self Made's Octavia Spenser and Hugh Jackman to congratulate them. She also wished Uzo Aduba, Regina King, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon and Laverne Cox on their nomination. Priyanka also shared a photo of Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colocchio after Top Chef received a nod at the annual awards show this year.

Emmys 2020 will take place on September 20. With Jimmy Kimmel hosting this year, it isn't clear if the awards show will host it at a venue or virtually given the ongoing pandemic.

Credits :Instagram

