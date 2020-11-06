Priyanka Chopra Jonas confesses idea of 'being married was such an alien thought'; Talks about being ambitious

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opens about her thoughts on marriage before she married Nick Jonas. She also spoke about being an ambitious woman.

Jonas has come a long way since she was crowned as Miss World in 2000. From becoming of the most popular actresses in Bollywood to establishing her foot in Hollywood, Priyanka is an idol for women all over. Today, she not just a successful actress but she is also happily married to Nick Jonas. However, there was a phase in her life where PeeCee felt marriage wasn't aa par of her scheme of things in life. The actress made the confession in an interview with People.

"For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said. The Sky Is Pink star added that the idea of being married was an "alien thought". But things have clearly changed for the diva. The actress tied the knot with international singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The world stood witness to the palace wedding wherein the Jonas family and Priyanka's close family and friends were present. Almost two years since the wedding, Priyanka says she is now "so comfortable with it."

Priyanka also opened up about the idea of being ambitious. The starlet confessed that she is "very ambitious". While growing up, she would think that being ambitious was seen as something not good. "I thought that that was seen as not really a good thing when a woman was too ambitious," she said. However, over time, she realised that being ambitious was her strength.

In the same interview, Priyanka spoke about the most uncomfortable outfits she's worn. Read all about it in the link below.

