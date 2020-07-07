Priyanka Chopra Jonas CONFIRMED as the newest cast member in Matrix 4 opposite Keanu Reeves

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is joining stars Keanu Reeves and Neil Patrick Harris as she lands a role in the popular sci-fi film Matrix 4. PeeCee has started shooting for the fourth instalment of this hit franchise in Berlin after COVID-19 decreased in Germany.

The Matrix series is one of the most followed sci-fi films of all times and global icon Jonas has reportedly joined the cast of the fourth instalment of the Keanu Reeves starrer. According to Variety, Chopra Jonas has started shooting the popular sci-fi in Berlin as COVID-19 numbers are decreasing over there. The film’s shooting schedule was put on halt in March after the Coronavirus pandemic blew up. With only a minor chunk of the film being shot, it is not too late for PeeCee to join the hit fiction film.

Previously, the team had finished its shooting schedule in San Francisco before moving to Germany post the break. There have also been reports about the cast of the film training for certain action sequences that are a major part of the film. In addition to Keanu and PeeCee, the star cast includes names like Jada Pinkett Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in pivotal roles. According to reports via Republic World, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be seen in a key role.

Keanu Reeves will play the lead role of Neo in the much-loved action drama film. He had previously revealed in an interaction that he was impressed with the storyline of the film and hence decided to take up Matrix 4. Keanu Reeves has been a part of The Matrix series ever since its inception in 1999. The plot of this film revolves around a hacker and how he learns about the reality of technology.

This film is followed by the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The film Matrix 4 is expected to hit the theatres on April 1, 2022, and the makers are all set to be back with a bang via the fourth instalment of the film.

