Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms filming in Berlin as she poses with her dog Diana while looking super chic

Jonas stepped out of the US in months recently and headed to an unlikely location. Even before one could guess, fans and fan clubs were buzzing with rumours that the actress was probably shooting for The Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves. Now, in her latest Instagram post, Priyanka has confirmed that she was indeed filming in Berlin, Germany. On this trip, PeeCee was accompanied by her pet dog Diana and the actress made sure to take in the sights along with her furry friend.

Sharing a series of new photos with Diana, the actress can be seen posing next to a beautiful structure. And as always, Priyanka looks super chic. Donning a pair of black pants, muted green pullover sweater and black boots, Priyanka kept it stylish. Not just that, the actress also completed her look with a pair of dark round sunglasses and silver hoops with her tied up in a messy bun of sorts.

Priyanka's caption for the photos read, "In these strange times it’s important to feel safe when you travel. So thank you to @patrickhellmannschlosshotel and their staff who took every precaution to make me, my team and @diariesofdiana feel safe and at home whilst filming in Berlin.," as she credited a Berlin-based photographer for the snaps.

For the last few weeks, the actress has been sharing quite a few photos for her fans. Priyanka returned to the US just in time for some Halloween cheer as she took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie.

