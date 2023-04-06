Priyanka Chopra Jonas confirms she's teaming up with John Cena and Idris Elba for action flick Heads Of State

Priyanka Chopra is one of the popular Indian actresses who established herself as one of the most talented stars in the global cinema platform, with years of hard work and dedication. The versatile actress, who has been considered one of the finest performers in her league, never had an easy journey in her acting career. The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Currently, the actress is busy promoting her upcoming show Citadel. Reportedly, the actress has joined hands with Amazon Studios to star in Heads of State opposite John Cena and Idris Elba.

Priyanka Chopra to star in Heads of State

Priyanka is all set to star in Amazon Studios’ Heads of State that will also star John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans and wrote, ‘On to the next.’ However, the details of the film is being kept under wraps, the shoot will begin in May. Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the film is being produced by Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard. Well, Priyanka’s global debut series Citadel was just about to get release that now fans have got another good news from his professional front. However, more details about Heads of State are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

The talented actress will be next seen in Citadel, the upcoming spy thriller series which is slated to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, in April 2023. Priyanka Chopra is making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar.

