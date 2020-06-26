Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to break glass ceilings by becoming the first female Indian ambassador at TIFF

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join international names like Martin Scorsese, Nicole Kidman, Anurag Kashyap, Riz Ahmed, amongst other ambassadors of TIFF this year.

Congratulations are in order for Jonas who has just become the first Indian woman to be invited to Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) as an ambassador this year. In addition to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, director Anurag Kashyap also joins TIFF 's list of 50 celebrated members of the fraternity. The festival, slated to run from September 10 to September 19, will be opting for digital screenings and virtual red carpets for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, making it "tailored to fit the moment".

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anurag Kashyap will join Oscar winners and international names including filmmakers Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuaron, Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Rian Johnson, Denis Villeneuve and actors Nicole Kidman, Nadine Labaki, Riz Ahmed, Isabelle Huppert and Zhang Ziyi to help TIFF deliver this year's impressive gala, organisers said in a press release.

Before this announcement, Priyanka was also a part of Variety’s Power of Women: Frontline Heroes chat yesterday. The platform aimed to celebrate the courageous women on the frontlines of Covid-19. Chopra Jonas was in conversation Hollywood-biggies like Cate Blanchett, Patti LuPone and Janelle Monae and spoke at lengths about realising the kind of privilege she has.

“Quarantine for me has been truly humbling. I come from India and reading reports about how people are dying of hunger and not of COVID just makes me realize how much of a privileged position I have, just because I have a home that I can quarantine in. Stay with my family, my husband,” the 37-year-old said.

