Priyanka Chopra Jonas crashes Nick Jonas' workout routine to reveal WHY push ups are her favourite exercise

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reminds us of all the times we've crashed someone's push-up routines with her latest Instagram post. Check it out.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is not letting home-quarantine come in the way of having some fun. The actress has been practising social distancing with her husband Nick Jonas since the lockdown in the US was announced. Over the past few months, the Quantico alum has given fans a glimpse of her time in quarantine. From learning new instruments to hosting date nights at home, the actress-singer duo is making the best of the lockdown. The Hollywood couple had previously revealed they were exercising together as well. 

Today, PeeCee revealed she was in the mood to have some fun while the Jonas Brothers crooner got down for a set of push-ups. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Priyanka seated on Nick's back while the Jealous singer continued his workout. Priyanka and Nick sported matching all-black workout ensemble. Posting the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Push ups are my favourite exercise," poking fun at Nick. 

The new photo comes a day after Priyanka and Nick welcomed a new family member. The duo adopted a rescue pup, whom they named Panda. The Australian Shepherd Husky posed with the Chopra-Jonas family in their family portrait. Priyanka shared the picture with the caption, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!" 

