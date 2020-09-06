Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys a Bloody Maria whipped up by Nick Jonas; Shares an adorable photo with her pooch

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spends her Saturday sipping on a Bloody Maria made by Nick Jonas. She also posed with the couple's pet, Gino, and shared it online.

Saturday evening was done right at the Chopra-Jonas household! Jonas and Nick Jonas have been practising social distancing since March this year. They have been cooped up in their home since the US went under lockdown and they are making the most of it. From learning an instrument to completing her biography, PeeCee has been keeping fans updated about her lockdown activities. Now, the actress revealed that the Jonas Brothers crooner whipped up a drink for her to enjoy.

The Sky Is Pink actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal that Nick made her a "Bloody Maria" using his Villa One Tequila. Priyanka shared a picture of her drink on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thnx for the Bloody Maria Nick Jonas," adding a red heart emoji and a fire emoji. While she enjoyed her drink, Priyanka also posed with the couple's pet, Gino.

PeeCee made a post on her social media account to share a picture of herself and Gino. She sported a chic pair of sunglasses, channeling the indoor summer this year while posing with the pooch. With her tresses appearing drenched, it seems like she was enjoying a swim while bonding with her pet. She captioned the photo, "My lil big boy!"

Check out the photo and post below:

The posts come a day after Priyanka and Nick marked Diana's birthday. Diana turned four this week. Priyanka shared a picture of the pet and showered her with love. Read what Nick had to say about Diana here: Priyanka Chopra wishes her pet dog Diana on 4th birthday with the sweetest note: I love you so much

Credits :Instagram

