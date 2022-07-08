Priyanka Chopra Jonas enjoys quality time with her daughter Malti Marie in latest PIC; Check here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all about spending time with her people. On Thursday, the Quantico actress took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of herself and her daughter Malti Marie enjoying the outdoors with an old friend and her child. Even with Marie in the frame, PC made sure to cover her daughter's face with a white heart emoji.

In the snap, Priyanka sported a look perfect for the beautiful scenic wonderland in the background as she sported a pair of jean shorts with a sleeveless top which was predominantly covered with the baby carrier she had on with Marie resting on her chest. To complete her outdoors look, PC accompanied the simple fir with a pair of boots to tackle the rough terrain of the scenery. Sitting on the bark, beside Priyanka was Tamanna Dutt, an old friend whom the actress referred to as her family in the hashtags she used in her caption.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's caption read, "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you," as she tagged her old friend and added hashtags including "best friends," "Godson," and "friends like family." Based on her caption, the small child sitting on Dutt's lap would be Priyanka's Godson.

On the work front, PC is set to join Mindy Kaling in an upcoming romantic comedy revolving around the dynamics of a big fat Indian wedding. In the film, Priyanka is set to play the role of Kaling's cousin. While talking to Forbes, Kaling revealed why her chemistry with Chopra is extremely fun, "I have this movie with Priyanka Chopra, she’s Punjabi Indian from India and I’m an Indian American Bengali girl from the East Coast. It’s so different and that’s what makes our dynamic so fun together."

