Priyanka Chopra Jonas' father in law shares thoughts on The White Tiger trailer: Proud of my daughter in law

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' upcoming movie The White Tiger released its trailer last night. While fans shared their verdict, PeeCee's father-in-law confessed he is looking forward to the movie.

Months after the teaser dropped, The White Tiger released the trailer last night and teased an epic movie is in the making. The Netflix flick stars Jonas alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead. While fans of the actress couldn't stop gushing over the trailer, Papa Jonas aka Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. shared his verdict on the trailer as well. Nick Jonas' father took to the trailer's comments section, which PeeCee shared on her Instagram, and said he was excited about the movie.

Priyanka's father-in-law also added that he was proud of the actress. "So excited to see this movie. Proud of my daughter-in-law." Nick showed his support by double-tapping on the video. Priyanka's Isn't It Romantic co-stars Adam Devine and Rebel Wilson also took to the comments section and showed his excitement for the movie. "Whoa. This looks great Pri!" Adam said. "This looks awesome!!" Rebel added.

Check out their reactions below:

As for the trailer, Priyanka and Rajkummar essay the role of a rich couple while Adarsh plays their driver, Balram Halwai. While he's in awe of his employers, Balram finds himself in soup after Priyanka meets with a road accident and it is blamed on the driver. With his wits and cunning approach, he not only manages to break free from the situation but also become a successful entrepreneur. Mahesh Manjrekar plays a crucial role in the movie. In case you haven't watched the trailer yet, check it out below:

The White Tiger is based on the novel of the same name, written by Aravind Adiga. The movie is directed and written by Ramin Bahrani. Ava DuVernay and Priyanka Chopra Jonas serve as executive producers while Mukul Deora produces it. The White Tiger releases on January 22.

