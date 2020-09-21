Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts new hairdo in latest selfie; Mindy Kaling says ‘These bangs on you are fire’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just shared another selfie highlighting her new hairdo, just a week after debuting her adorable new bangs. See the photo below.

Actress has been spending time at home with her family and husband Nick Jonas and often keeps her fans updated via her social media handles. Today, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her new haircut which has bangs, just one week after debuting the new hairdo on her Instagram. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen basking in the sun while wearing a pair of very chic shades and a white top.

The selfie also pulled attention because of her new bangs, so much so that Chopra’s famous friend and Project Mindy actress Mindy Kaling commented: “These bangs on you are (fire emoji).” Priyanka kept the caption low-key and simply said: “चश्मे बद्दूर : Far be the evil eye.”

See the photo for yourself below:

In case you missed it, PeeCee debuted the new look last week, the gorgeous star took to her social media handles to share a selfie as she geared up to attend the Toronto International Film Festival via video call. In the selfie, the stunner was seen proudly flaunting her gorgeous new look. Her new hairstyle, bangs or a fringe, seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. With a perfect lipstick and minimal amount of makeup, Chopra smiled as she left the internet in awe of her new look.

Priyanka shared the selfie on social media with a caption, “New hair, don’t care.” Well, that sure seems to have done the trick as within minutes her comment section was flooded with compliments and appreciation for her.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot hide her excitement over the jasmines blooming in her garden; See Pic

Share your comment ×