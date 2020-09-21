  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts new hairdo in latest selfie; Mindy Kaling says ‘These bangs on you are fire’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas just shared another selfie highlighting her new hairdo, just a week after debuting her adorable new bangs. See the photo below.
46778 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts new hairdo in latest selfie; Mindy Kaling says ‘These bangs on you are fire’Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts new hairdo in latest selfie; Mindy Kaling says ‘These bangs on you are fire’
  • 5
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been spending time at home with her family and husband Nick Jonas and often keeps her fans updated via her social media handles. Today, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of her new haircut which has bangs, just one week after debuting the new hairdo on her Instagram. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen basking in the sun while wearing a pair of very chic shades and a white top. 

 

The selfie also pulled attention because of her new bangs, so much so that Chopra’s famous friend and Project Mindy actress Mindy Kaling commented: “These bangs on you are (fire emoji).” Priyanka kept the caption low-key and simply said: “चश्मे बद्दूर : Far be the evil eye.”

 

See the photo for yourself below:

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

चश्मे बद्दूर : Far be the evil eye.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In case you missed it, PeeCee debuted the new look last week, the gorgeous star took to her social media handles to share a selfie as she geared up to attend the Toronto International Film Festival via video call. In the selfie, the stunner was seen proudly flaunting her gorgeous new look. Her new hairstyle, bangs or a fringe, seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. With a perfect lipstick and minimal amount of makeup, Chopra smiled as she left the internet in awe of her new look.

 

Priyanka shared the selfie on social media with a caption, “New hair, don’t care.” Well, that sure seems to have done the trick as within minutes her comment section was flooded with compliments and appreciation for her. 

 

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot hide her excitement over the jasmines blooming in her garden; See Pic

Credits : Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Look at her face. The plastic smells in the sun. Creepy.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

I don't understand why people come to these articles just to leave hate for people. There's too much hate in the world right now.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Gosh not a single day without craving for attention, truly a grandiose narcissistic disorder!

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Don't get the fuss...she aways looks like she has a wig on, and an unflattering one at that.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Drama queen is back..

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement