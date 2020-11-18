Priyanka Chopra Jonas gives a glimpse of the holiday lights in London as she continues her vacation; PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London with her husband Nick Jonas. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram stories.

While there is no denying that we still can’t get over the Diwali picture shared by Jonas, she continues to treat us with some more pictures from London on social media. A few days back, the internet was abuzz with PeeCee and Nick Jonas’ picture as both of them celebrated Diwali together. The best part was to see the Desi girl dress up in a pretty saree as she held the diya with her hubby dearest in the picture.

Well, it seems like Priyanka is in no mood to leave London soon and her latest Instagram stories prove the same. The Quantico actress has shared a few pictures from the place that is sure to make us feel like packing our bags and traveling there right away! The first picture that she shares is of the Victoria Memorial. What actually grabs our attention is the second picture in which she gives a glimpse of the holiday lights that have been put up ahead of Christmas celebrations.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress has her hands full as of now as she has some interesting projects coming up. She jetted off to Germany sometime back to shoot for her upcoming movie Matrix 4. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra is currently awaiting the release of her film The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao that will be released on Netflix. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani. Apart from that, she has another project lined up which is We Can Be Heroes.

