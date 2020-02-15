Priyanka Chopra Jonas grooves with her forever Valentine Nick Jonas on Aankh Marey; WATCH

On account of Valentine's Day 2020, PeeCee and Nick decided to keep things lowkey romantic with a lunch date at Salumaio restaurant in Milan, Italy.

All the couples in the world were busy yesterday expressing their love for each other as it was Valentine's Day. And when we talk about couples, Bollywood and Hollywood couples were not behind in doing so too. From Ahuja to , everyone expressed their love for their better halves on social media. When we talk about industry couples celebrating Valentine's Day how can we forget about the adorable couple Jonas and Nick Jonas who never shy away from showing their immense love for each other?

On account of Valentine's Day 2020, PeeCee and Nick decided to keep things lowkey romantic with a lunch date at Salumaio restaurant in Milan, Italy. But a recent video that has surfaced on Instagram shows that the couple had super fun on V-Day while grooving to Aankh Marey from Simmba. Nick himself has shared a video on his Instagram account where he and PeeCee are having fun and dancing like crazy on Aankh Marey. Sharing the video, Nick wrote, "Pre show dance party with my forever Valentine. @priyankachopra #valentines."

Our Desi girl has shared a picture of Nick performing on a stage with a guitar in his hand. Sharing the pic, PeeCee wrote, "My forever valentine.. .. He just happens to look like GI joe in those leather pants!! #husbandappreciationpost."

The Jonas Brothers are currently in Europe for their Happiness Begins Tour and the next stop is Madrid, Spain and Priyanka, on the work front was last seen in The Sky Is Pink as she returned to Bollywood after a while. The movie was received well by the audiences and also co-starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Currently, the actress has multiple projects she is working on and we are all excited to see how those turn out to be.

