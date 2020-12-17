Priyanka Chopra Jonas indulges in guessing game with fans as she drops a hint via her latest gorgeous picture

Sharing a stunning photo from her vanity, Priyanka Chopra can be seen looking into the mirror as her gorgeous hair and nails and are on display.

Jonas is mixing work and pleasure as she continues to shoot for Text For You in London. Given that the holiday season is underway, the actress decided to play a guessing game with her fans on Instagram. Sharing a stunning photo from her vanity, Priyanka can be seen looking into the mirror as her gorgeous hair and nails are on display. However, it is the lip colour on Priyanka that drew our attention.

Donning a bright berry shade, the actress looks all things glam in the photo. And dropping the lipstick shade as a hint, Priyanka asked her fans to guess the movie. The actress captioned her photo, "Berry kiss (lip emoji) Guess the movie? Hint: perfect for this time of the year."

While fans found it difficult to crack it in the beginning, a few of them answered correctly and guessed the film as Cameron Diaz and Jude Law's romantic comedy The Holiday. For the unversed, in the film Diaz who plays Amanda is told, "I like your lipstick, what colour is it?" and she replies, "I think it's.... Berry Kiss?" Looks like Priyanka Chopra is currently binge-watching The Holiday.

Take a look at her photo below:

Just a few days ago, Priyanka was snapped on the streets of London with co-star and Scottish actor Sam Heughan filming romantic scenes for their film Text For You. The actors seemed to be in the middle of an intense, emotional scene as they embraced each other towards the end of it.

