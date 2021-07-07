Priyanka Chopra Jonas' London summer menu is all about eating fresh and healthy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has once again returned to London for work and is soaking in every bit of the few summer days that the capital of England witnesses.

After a brief stay in the US, Jonas has once again returned to London for work and is soaking in every bit of the few summer days that the capital of England witnesses. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her downtime and revealed how she is spending it with her furry family. Calling it 'summer daze', Priyanka can be seen playing around with her dogs and spending some quality time with her pet Diana.

While Priyanka is in holiday mode, she also shared a glimpse of what her London summer menu looks like. From fun drinks and eating healthy and fresh food, to her close friend James Cavanaugh whipping up some good food for her, Priyanka is having the time of her life.

In the photos, Priyanka credited her friend James for serving up a rather Instagrammable drink which includes pomegranate and strawberry. As for the food, the actress gorged on a fresh and vibrant looking salad placed on a bed of spaghetti. Check out Priyanka Chopra's photos below:

Recently, Priyanka spent quality time in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. She also visited her restaurant Sona in New York and finally sat down for her first meal ever since it opened. From trying paani puri shots to dosa, the actress had a great time and even took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the same.

Credits :Pinkvilla

