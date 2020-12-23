Priyanka Chopra Jonas is missing her adorable dog Panda as she shares a goofy throwback PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London where she is shooting for the movie titled Text for You. Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post.

Jonas has showcased her love for her furry friends time and again. She is the doting owner of the cute dogs Panda and Diana. The actress often shares lovely pictures with them on social media. Many of us surely recall the time when Diana accompanied the diva to Germany where she had been shooting for a few scenes of The Matrix 4. There is no denying that PeeCee has been too busy of late with her upcoming projects.

So, it is quite obvious that she is not able to give time to her doggos in between. Her latest Instagram post says the same. The actress has shared an adorable and goofy throwback photo with her dogs along with the post. She further mentions in the caption about missing Panda and many of us can relate to her agony in this regard. In the picture, the diva strikes a goofy pose with Panda and Diana by her side.

Check out a screenshot of the post below:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Text for You in London. The actress often shares BTS pictures on social media amid her busy schedule. She also has The Matrix 4 in the pipeline. Apart from that, Priyanka will be seen playing a baddie in We Can Be Heroes. As of now, everyone is awaiting the release of her movie The White Tiger co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani and is scheduled to release on Netflix.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

