Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas make for an adorable couple in these photos from New Year 2020 celebrations

The celebrations on the eve of New Year 2020 were sure all over the internet, and if you thought that it is over because it is now the third day of the new year and the new decade, then you are wrong because celebrations might be over, but posts are not. Celebrities are still sharing photos from what did their day look like and how did they make their way into this decade that is sure to be yet another rollercoaster ride.

And now, Nick Jonas shared a post wishing everyone a happy new year, and also photos with his wifey Jonas. Both of them definitely make for an adorable couple and in fact, PeeCee's dress has all of our attention for all the right reasons because as usual, she managed to stand out from the crowd. Nick too, made for everything regal, and in his post, he wrote, "2019 was one of the most incredible years of my life. I can’t wait to see all that 2020 has to bring. Happy new year to everyone!"

Check out Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' photos here:

On the work front, Priyanka and Nick are all set to come together for the much-awaited project, and they will be working together on something so grand, in an attempt to make someone else's engagement as grand as theirs, and all things royal. Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink and was recently in India shooting for her upcoming project.

