Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Jonas to make a special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards 2020

The Global Citizen Prize Awards is going to stream globally on December 19, 2020. It will be hosted by John Legend.

The Global Citizen Prize Awards are just around the corner and guess who is making a special appearance at the mega event! It’s Jonas and Nick Jonas. Not only that but both of them will be reportedly performing at the annual event. For the unversed, renowned international singer John Legend will be hosting the Award ceremony this year that will be held on December 19 and will stream globally for all the audience from around the world.

These awards will be given as a recognition to those people who have been working towards ending extreme poverty. This year will witness performances by many popular names like Allesia Cara, Gwen Stefani, Tori Kelly, JoJo, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Carrie Underwood, and many others. Moreover, some of the top prizes that will be given this year include Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Cisco Youth Leadership Award, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, and many others.

Apart from that, some new award categories have also been included this time like Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Activism, and others. Talking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the actress has some interesting projects coming up for next year. One of them is The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao that is slated for an OTT release. Moreover, the official trailer of her movie We Can Be Heroes was released a few days ago. Apart from that, she also has Matrix 4 in the pipeline.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra extends support towards farmers' protests: Their fears need to be allayed

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×