Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas pose with happy bunch at Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ 10th anniversary bash

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas joined the 10th anniversary celebration of Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas. Danielle took to social media to share photos from the celebration and Priyanka and Nick looked elated to be there. Check it out.

Whenever Jonas and Nick Jonas step out together, they manage to make heads turn and when they come together in the same frame with family, it surely is a sight to behold. Speaking of this, Priyanka and Nick recently joined Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas’ 10th-anniversary celebrations along with Joe Jonas and some close friends. While photos of the same are doing rounds on social media, Danielle took to social media to share photos from the celebration and we have to say, it looks magical.

Danielle took to Instagram and shared the inside photos from the 10th-anniversary celebrations where Nick and Priyanka can be seen posing with the adorable couple and a bunch of close ones. Priyanka can be seen clad in a little black dress with matching heels and glam makeup while Nick can be seen sporting a formal look in a brown suit. Danielle is seen clad in an all-white gown while Kevin is seen looking dapper in a black suit.

Danielle captioned the photos as, “I was truly on cloud nine celebrating our 10 year with our girls & loved ones by our side P.S. @mikierusso i love you, you make every event magical.”

Meanwhile, in the photos, we can see the beautiful decorations along with some stunning pictures from Kevin and Danielle’s weddings. The anniversary cake was a multi-tiered all white cake that matched with the anniversary celebration theme. In one of the pictures, Kevin and Danielle can be seen happily posing with kids and the adorable pictures are bound to melt your heart. Meanwhile, the Jonas brothers have been touring the country together and often Danielle, Sophie and Priyanka accompany them.

