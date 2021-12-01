Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Nick would 'come in for a day, have dinner in London' amid Citadel shoot

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently opened up on the support she received from husband Nick Jonas amid her shoot in London. While speaking on episode 49 of Ladies First with Laura Brown, the actress gushed over the Jonas Brothers alum and noted how Nick helped her during her 'hard' times amid Citadel filming.

She revealed how they are as a couple, and opened up on Nick being the sweetest husband ever! "We know each other's hearts," Priyanka stated. The actress also revealed how the singer would "drop everything" and have dinner with her in London while her shoot was on. "This year was hard for me being in London, and he would just drop everything, come in for a day, have dinner with me, and fly back." She also said that she and Nick are each other's biggest "champions."

The J-Sister also gushed about her family and how they enjoy their time together when all of them are under the same roof. "I love hanging out with our family, we're a fun bunch. We have the best time with each other," she said.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick attended the British Fashion Awards 2021. The two looked amazing as they posed with each other. Priyanka put on some goofy expressions while she posed for the cameras with her husband! In one of the videos from the event, Nick was even seen helping Priyanka with her overcoat train as she spread it around before the duo posed for a couple of photos at the event. This made fans gush over Nick's sweet gesture.

