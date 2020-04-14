Priyanka Chopra Jonas offers to help students in Los Angeles with virtual classes during the lockdown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas teams up with a brand to provide headphones and help the students in Los Angeles with virtual classes during the lockdown.

Jonas is one of the celebrities who have been doing their bit in the battle against COVID-19. The 37-year-old actress has been proactively participating in creating awareness about the Coronavirus pandemic and in helping the needy during the ongoing crisis. A few days ago, PeeCee shared stories of four brave women on her Instagram handle and rewarded them with 1 Million USD for their service to mankind amidst the pandemic and now she is helping the students in Los Angeles with their virtual classes during the lockdown.

Recently, the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram where she disclosed that she has partnered with a brand to provide headphones for students who are adapting to the new virtual classrooms amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The actress also revealed that youth empowerment and success in education are the two causes that are closest to her heart. "We're all going to get through this together," Priyanka Chopra said towards the end of the video and encouraged her listeners.

Besides this, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have donated an undisclosed amount to 10 charities including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES), UNICEF, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, and SAG-AFTRA. Priyanka has also been giving donations to nurses and has hailed the healthcare workers and paramedical staff who are working day and night in order to eradicate Coronavirus and treat patients suffering from the dreadful virus.

