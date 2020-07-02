  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra Jonas OPENS UP about quarantine life with Nick Jonas: Grateful to spend time with my husband

As Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are quarantining together amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, the actress reflects on what life has been like at home with her husband. Scroll ahead to see what she said.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas make the most of their time as they quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair, who tied the knot over an extravagant wedding weekend in India in December 2018, recently posed for the latest issue of British Vogue, offering glimpses into their quarantine-life at home. Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up in an interview with the publication about what life and work has been like in quarantine for the couple and how they manage.

 

“Although it has been really, really difficult being apart from my mom and brother, who are both in India, I’m so grateful to have spent time with my husband, family and dogs, but mostly with my four-year-old niece, Krishna," the Quantico star says. "It’s been incredible watching her discover new things." 

 

As for how PeeCee is keeping busy in isolation, she adds, "Creativity has always been an outlet for me to relieve anxiety. I’ve been writing my book, reading scripts and developing content for film and TV--and I’m trying to learn the piano.”

 

Nick Jonas opened up about appreciating the quality time he's getting with Priyanka back in May during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1's Celebrity Session. "We only got married like a year ago and a half ago, so it's been nice to actually have some time at home together, which we didn't have. Similarly, she's really busy as well at this time, and we're working from home. So we have that time where it's sort of structured. Like, we work out together, do our thing, and then do our work and come back and have our nights together and it's really lovely," Jonas said.

Credits :ET Online, Instagram

