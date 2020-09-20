Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Oscars 2021? PeeCee predicted to bag Best Supporting Actress nod for The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been identified as one of the top contenders to bag an Academy Award nomination at Oscars 2021. The actress has caught the international media's attention courtesy The White Tiger.

Jonas has a slew of projects lined up for release. From Matrix 4 to Citadel, we cannot wait to see PeeCee back on the big screen soon. However, before we could brace ourselves for her releases, the actress is already generating Oscar buzz. Priyanka could walk the red carpet of the Academy Awards 2021. No, no, not as a guest but as a nominee! Yes, the actress is predicted to be among the top contenders for the 'Best Supporting Actress' category.

Variety recently shared their Oscars 2021 predictions and placed Priyanka in the "Top-Tier Awards Contenders" list for Best Supporting Role. She rubs shoulders with Meryl Streep (The Prom), Han Yen-ri (Minari), Natasha Lyonne (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Mare Winningham (News of the World) to name a few.

The White Tiger doesn't have a release date yet. However, it has been confirmed that the movie will be released on Netflix. Priyanka stars opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie. For the unversed, the film is directed by Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame Ramin Bahrani. The White Tiger is an adaptation of a novel bearing the same name, penned by Aravind Adiga.

The duo wrapped the filming last December. At the time, Priyanka shared a selfie and wrote, "Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. "

