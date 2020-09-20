Priyanka Chopra Jonas for Oscars 2021? PeeCee predicted to bag Best Supporting Actress nod for The White Tiger
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a slew of projects lined up for release. From Matrix 4 to Citadel, we cannot wait to see PeeCee back on the big screen soon. However, before we could brace ourselves for her releases, the actress is already generating Oscar buzz. Priyanka could walk the red carpet of the Academy Awards 2021. No, no, not as a guest but as a nominee! Yes, the actress is predicted to be among the top contenders for the 'Best Supporting Actress' category.
Variety recently shared their Oscars 2021 predictions and placed Priyanka in the "Top-Tier Awards Contenders" list for Best Supporting Role. She rubs shoulders with Meryl Streep (The Prom), Han Yen-ri (Minari), Natasha Lyonne (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), and Mare Winningham (News of the World) to name a few.
The White Tiger doesn't have a release date yet. However, it has been confirmed that the movie will be released on Netflix. Priyanka stars opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie. For the unversed, the film is directed by Fahrenheit 451 and 99 Homes fame Ramin Bahrani. The White Tiger is an adaptation of a novel bearing the same name, penned by Aravind Adiga.
The duo wrapped the filming last December. At the time, Priyanka shared a selfie and wrote, "Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. "
Check out the photo below:
Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays fly fly #anotherflight
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot hide her excitement over the jasmines blooming in her garden; See Pic
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
Please they should have given her several oscars for her outstanding performances in movies like 'what's your rashee' 'pyaar impossible' 'love story 2050' HAH
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Sure SRK will buy it for her like the miss world title
Anonymous 1 hour ago
So what? Indians should do well globally if they can. It’s only a good thing for the reputation of the country.
Anonymous 3 hours ago
She will win Oscar if the movie is titled" A maid's tale" story of kamwali bai as nobody can essay the role of a servant quite like her
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Really??? Before even the release??? Kya kamaal PR team hai yaar iska!!! PV Post
Anonymous 4 hours ago
the fact about Oscars is, marketing and campaigning plays a huge part in winning an Oscar. So, in the process of this marketing, special screenings are sometimes done for critics, Oscar voters etc. It is possible that those types of screenings might have taken place for the voters and critics before it's release. I don't know whether she deserves it or not since I haven't seen the movie. Will have to wait and see.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
There a much higher chances of seeing pigs fly than Priyanka being nominated for an Oscar.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
NOT, she is a high profile social climber.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Oh come on , Hollywood. Save yourself from corruption mafia.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Faltu ke PR
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I can't say about Oscar but She should win atleast Golden Globes Award in a Supporting Role.. Fingers crossed..
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Without release it went to Oscars nominations, wow! Pun intended.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
I am not a PC fan. But the fact about Oscars is, marketing and campaigning plays a huge part in winning an Oscar. So, in the process of this marketing, special screenings are sometimes done for critics, Oscar voters etc. It is possible that those types of screenings might have taken place for the voters and critics before it's release.
Anonymous 6 hours ago
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Oh please , enough of apeasement and affirmative action for non deserving!
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Yes . In her dream
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Kuch bi..