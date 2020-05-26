Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day; Recalls parents' service to Indian Army

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently shared a post on social media through which she pays a tribute to all the fallen heroes on Memorial Day. She also recalls her parents' service to the Indian Army.

Jonas is currently under home quarantine at Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas and the rest of the family members including her niece Sky and cousin Divya. She has been active on social media and updating her fans and well-wishers with whatever is happening in their daily lives. The actress has been trying to keep herself busy amidst the quarantine period and has been indulging in numerous kinds of stuff the glimpses of which are shared on social media.

In between all of this, Priyanka has paid her tribute to all the fallen military heroes on Memorial Day through the medium of an Instagram post. The Sky Is Pink actress recalls how her parents had been a part of the Indian Army and offered their selfless service to the same. She has also shared a throwback picture of her parents, Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra clad in uniforms along with the post. She writes, “Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom.”

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ post below:

Talking about her professional life, the actress was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. The biopic has been co-produced by Chopra herself and is directed by Shonali Bose. The movie also marks her return to Bollywood after a long time. She now has two movies lined up both of which will be released in a popular streaming platform.

