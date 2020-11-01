Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays a tribute to James Bond actor Sean Connery: Thank you for the movies

Sean Connery, who played the first-ever James Bond, passed away over the weekend. Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a tribute for the international actor.

On Saturday, October 30, news broke that Sean Connery has passed on. The actor worked in several international movies. However, he was a synonym to the James Bond franchise. Connery was the first actor to play the 007 agent on the big screen. Following his death, several Bond fans took to Twitter and mourned his death. Daniel Craig penned issued a statement remembering the veteran actor. Now, Jonas took to her Instagram Stories and paid her tribute to the actor.

The actress shared a vintage picture of the international star and deemed as one of the "most prolific actors of all time." She described him as "suave and debonair" actor with a "powerful" voice. "Rest In Peace Sir Sean Connery," she said before she added, "Thank you for the movies."

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' tribute for Sean Connery below:

Priyanka has been busy lately with her upcoming projects. After spending the lockdown with her husband Nick Jonas in the US, the actress has revealed that she is in Berlin, Germany. It is believed that the actress is in the country to shoot for The Matrix 4. Last week, PeeCee also made the headlines for the trailer of The White Tiger. Priyanka stars opposite Rajkummar Rao in the movie.

Apart from that, the actress has also signed several international movies including We Can Be Heroes. She also has a movie with Mindy Kaling and Russo Brothers' Citadel opposite Richard Madden in the making. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

