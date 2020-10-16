Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya: Her legacy will live on forever

Acclaimed Bollywood costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away on Thursday. Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a tribute for the icon.

Costume designer Bhanu Athaiya passed away on Thursday, October 15, in Mumbai. Athaiya was known for her contributions towards many films, including Gandhi. The film helped her bag an Oscar, making her the first Indian to bring home the prestigious Academy Award. Following her demise, numerous stars remembered Athiya. From , who worked with him on Lagaan, to Boney Kapoor, several stars paid their tributes on social media. Jonas joined the list as she penned a heartwarming tribute for the designer.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, PeeCee shared the iconic picture of Athaiya holding the Oscars and wrote, "What an amazing body of work - Oscar winning costume designer for Gandhi, the inventor of the Mamtaz saree.. an inspiration to so many young designers. Her legacy will live on forever. My condolences to the family," she wrote.

Check out her post below:

Athaiya's daughter Radhika Gupta told news agency PTI that Athaiya was battling a brain tumour for eight years. "She passed away early this morning. Eight years ago, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her brain. For the last three years, she was bedridden because one side (of her body) was paralysed," the daughter revealed.

The costume designer debuted in Raj Khosla’s C.I.D. (1956) and went on to work in numerous Bollywood movies. This includes Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Teesri Manzil, Karz, 1942: A Love Story and Lagaan. Here's what Aamir said about Athaiya's demise: Aamir Khan mourns demise of his Lagaan costume designer Bhanu Athaiya: You will be missed Bhanuji

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×