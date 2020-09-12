Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to victims of 9/11 attacks on its 19th anniversary

The US recently commemorated the 19th anniversary of the September 11 attack in 2001. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also shared a note on the same on social media.

As the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, numerous netizens took to social media and paid tributes to the victims. Nearly 3000 people were killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, a day that the world can never forget. Other than the casualties, reportedly 6000 more people were injured in Washington DC and New York. Moreover, the Twin Towers of the World Trade Centre were destroyed in the attack.

Many celebs from the entertainment industry have also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the September 11 attacks. Among them is Jonas who has now shared a post on Instagram while commemorating the same. She has shared a short and simple caption in the same that reads, “Never forget” along with an image of buildings in the background. The actress who is currently in the US is frequently active on social media and often keeps on sharing her thoughts and opinions.

Check out her Instagram post below:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas last appeared in the movie The Sky is Pink that also features Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf in the lead roles. It also marked her return to Bollywood after a long hiatus. The latest that we know is that the actress has some interesting projects lined up which are sure to leave her fans in excitement. Among her upcoming projects are Matrix 4, and We Can Be Heroes.

