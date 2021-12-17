Priyanka Chopra Jonas RECALLS watching The Matrix in 1999 and how it raised her expectations for cinema

Priyanka Chopra appeared on Thursday on Late Night With Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections and revealed being 'fully paranoid' about technology.

The 39-year-old entertainer looked stunning in an all-dark outfit and complemented her look with light blue makeup and red lipstick for her appearance on the NBC syndicated program. However, as per Daily Mail, Priyanka also admitted seeing The Matrix in 1999 at age 16 and how it raised her expectations for the entertainment industry. "It was the turn of the century when the movie came out," Priyanka said as she recalled the Y2K fears around that time." She further said, "Technology was kind of scary, it's gonna take over the world,' and there comes 'The Matrix' and tells you that you might be living in one, so it was terrifying."

Meanwhile, in other news, Priyanka recently took to her Instagram to slam publications referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas.' Sharing screenshots from a media coverage that called her "wife of Nick Jonas", Priyanka penned a note where she showed her disappointment about women still having to face such misogyny. Along with the screenshot, the actress wrote, "Very interesting that I’m promoting one of the most iconic film franchises of all time, and I’m still referenced as ‘the wife of…’"

Priyanka also tagged Nick Jonas in her story and while the Jonas Brothers singer hasn't yet remarked on the same, we bet he's going to have a stronger response to this considering how grateful and proud he is of Chopra's work.

