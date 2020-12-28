Priyanka Chopra Jonas ‘reflecting on the last Monday of 2020’; Says ‘hopeful for what 2021 will bring’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is currently in London shared a selfie and expressed how she’s pondering on what the next year will bring via her caption.

After the success of her recent film, We Can Be Heroes, Jonas is reflecting on things! The global actress and singer took to Instagram today and shared a selfie with her 59.4 million followers. The pictures showed PeeCee wearing a white crop top, paired with purple pyjamas and finished with a mauve lippie. Alongside the photograph, the actress wrote: “Reflecting. On the last Monday of 2020. Excited to turn the page on this year, and hopeful for what 2021 will bring. What about You?"

If you missed it, Priyanka had a busy week especially considering Christmas and her celebration with husband Nick Jonas. Currently in London with Nick, PC made sure to send out wishes to her loyal fan base on the occasion of Christmas. The diva, who is an avid social media user, has been keeping her fans updated about her life. As the entire world is celebrated Xmas with their loved ones, the desi girl is too rang in the festival with her hubby. While extending her wishes, the global star shared a lovey-dovey photo with Nick.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka dropped a picture wherein the couple can be seen sharing a romantic moment. In the picture, her pet pooch Diana can also be seen. Sharing the photo, the stunning actress wrote, “Perfect From our family to yours, happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year. @nickjonas @diariesofdiana.” In the click, the Fashion actress looked lovely as she wears red lipstick and flashes a big smile while posing next to Nick.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stole our hearts with their desi thumkas: WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×