Priyanka Chopra Jonas REVEALS first look of her new film We Can Be Heroes; Says the films is ‘a kids classic’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently showed the first look of her new film We Can Be Heroes, along with the release date of the film and a bunch of stills from the film.

Jonas finally revealed a glimpse of her next project, and according to PeeCee, this film will be loved by all ages. PCJ took to Instagram to share the first look of her new film We Can Be Heroes, along with a couple of pictures of the star cast along with a few movie stills. She also wrote an exciting message in the caption while revealing new details.

She said: “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for - We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!! A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I'm so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…”

On the personal front, Priyanka recently opened up about feeling like marriage wasn't a part of her scheme of things in life. The actress made the confession in an interview with People magazine. "For a really long time, I was like, I don't know," she said. The Sky Is Pink star added that the idea of being married was an "alien thought". But things have clearly changed for the diva. The actress tied the knot with international singer Nick Jonas in 2018. The world stood witness to the palace wedding wherein the Jonas family and Priyanka's close family and friends were present. Almost two years since the wedding, Priyanka says she is now "so comfortable with it."

