Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals her mother's EPIC hair conditioning trick with 'beer and eggs'; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has opened up on her childhood memories and one of them is hilarious, to say the least. The actress has recently revealed her mother's favourite hair conditioning trick during her appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.'

Opening up on the same, Chopra Jonas revealed that her mother's iconic hair conditioning trick required "beer and eggs." As The Matrix Resurrections star recalled, her mother Madhu Chopra would apply the two as a conditioner when she was a kid! “And apparently it’s really good for you. It helps with hair growth. And it stinks to high heaven, but when she shampoos it, it’s all right," the actress hilariously revealed, via ET Canada.

Her confession did leave host Seth Meyers speechless! Priyanka explained that the conditioner requires whisking some eggs and mixing them with beer, and let putting it carefully without making a mess. However, Meyers thought that the actress was "pranking" him. "Google it! I promise you, Google it," Priyanka told Meyers as she explained the conditioning trick!

Priyanka Chopra has been busy promoting her brand new movie The Matrix Resurrections in which she is starring alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss. The actress has also shared stunning photos from her lookbook for the different interviews and events that she attended while promoting the movie. The movie is slated to release on December 22. Chopra Jonas will essay the role of Sati alongside Reeves' Neo and Moss' Trinity.

Are you excited about Priyanka Chopra's brand new movie The Matrix Resurrections? Share your honest opinions with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra stuns in green as she flaunts her 'final press day' look for The Matrix Resurrections