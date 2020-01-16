Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals how her and Nick Jonas are still getting to know each other through a game

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about a fun game that is still helping her and Nick Jonas to get to know each other. Find out.

Jonas and Nick Jonas are definitely one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry and right from the first time we saw them together, up until now, when they keep getting snapped together, they continue to give out major couple goals. And well, we have come across yet another revelation about their relationship, and just like the so many of them, this is just as adorable.

Talking about what does her day looks like, apart from her daily routine and things she does throughout the day, the actress revealed how both her and Nick play a lot of music before bed. She further added how they both do not know a lot about each other's careers before they got to know each other and to get to know more, they did a show-and-tell at night where they both would reveal their first song, first movies, so on and so forth. She added how that's the way they are still getting to know more of each other.

(ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals she decided to date Nick Jonas after watching his music video 'Close'; Read Details)

Meanwhile, PeeCee came to Mumbai just today, and just like the other times, she made for a striking present at the airport. The duo also announced their next music video together, the photos of which all look endearing and fans can't wait for it.

Credits :Harpers Bazaar

Read More