  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals husband Nick Jonas' annoying but wonderful first thing in the morning habit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to talk about the first thing that Nick Jonas insists on doing early in the morning and we are all hearts. Read on to know what did she say.
18172 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals husband Nick Jonas' annoying but wonderful first thing in the morning habitPriyanka Chopra Jonas reveals husband Nick Jonas' annoying but wonderful first thing in the morning habit
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas never fail to leave their fans in awe of their habits and from time to time, the two of them set out major couple goals. None the less, more than just that, they have this undying love for each other which always makes it way to the fans, especially when either of them talks about each other and the so many things that they reveal about each other. And in one of her latest interviews, PeeCee has revealed something rather sweet about Nick. 

Priyanka went on to reveal how even though it is annoying, Nick insists on looking at her face when she wakes up. However, when she insists that he should wait on for her to go get some mascara and put on some moisturizer because she has a sleepy-eyed face. She went on to call it super sweet and further added how that is something that you do want your husband to do but she finds it a little awkward since he is like let me stare at you. She added how she is not even joking but also said how it is really wonderful.

Priyanka and Nick got married back in December 2018 here in India following the Hindu traditions and also had a Christian wedding. The two keep sharing photos and videos on their social media as to what are they up to and well, fans can't help but go gaga over the two.

They are adorable, aren't they? Drop some love in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra discuss husbands Saif Ali Khan & Nick Jonas' cooking skills; Watch Video

 

Credits :ET

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Really odd that she and others see the need to post these silly posts

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement