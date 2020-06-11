Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals husband Nick Jonas' annoying but wonderful first thing in the morning habit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas went on to talk about the first thing that Nick Jonas insists on doing early in the morning and we are all hearts. Read on to know what did she say.

Jonas and husband Nick Jonas never fail to leave their fans in awe of their habits and from time to time, the two of them set out major couple goals. None the less, more than just that, they have this undying love for each other which always makes it way to the fans, especially when either of them talks about each other and the so many things that they reveal about each other. And in one of her latest interviews, PeeCee has revealed something rather sweet about Nick.

Priyanka went on to reveal how even though it is annoying, Nick insists on looking at her face when she wakes up. However, when she insists that he should wait on for her to go get some mascara and put on some moisturizer because she has a sleepy-eyed face. She went on to call it super sweet and further added how that is something that you do want your husband to do but she finds it a little awkward since he is like let me stare at you. She added how she is not even joking but also said how it is really wonderful.

Priyanka and Nick got married back in December 2018 here in India following the Hindu traditions and also had a Christian wedding. The two keep sharing photos and videos on their social media as to what are they up to and well, fans can't help but go gaga over the two.

