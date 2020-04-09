Priyanka Chopra Jonas rewards four women with USD 100,000 for helping others during the Coronavirus outbreak

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared stories of four women who are helping others during the Coronavirus pandemic and rewarded them with USD 100,000.

Jonas recently went live on Instagram and shared names and stories of four brave women who went out of their way to help others during the Coronavirus outbreak and rewarded them with USD 100,000 in order to laud them. The actress began the live saying, “How you all doing? This is a crazy time in the world. I have just realised I am actually really punctual as I realised at 3’o clock as I was to do this live at 3.”

The Baywatch actress shared the stories of four women and said, "Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines." She further introduced the four women Emily, Jo, Jaya and Jenny, "Everyone, please meet… Emily, an APRN working in the ER every day, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe," she said.

"Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. #TogetherWomenRise," PeeCee added.

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are one of the celebs who have extended generous donations to several charity organisations including PM CARES Fund, Goonj, Feeding America and others to fight Coronavirus across the globe. The couple has been helping the government proactively and is doing their bit to help the needy.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra to be a part of WHO's One World: Together At Home movement for raising funds

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More