Priyanka Chopra Jonas roped in to play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon film titled Sheela; Deets Inside

Despite disapproval from Ma Anand Sheela, Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets roped in to play her role in the Amazon film titled Sheela.

Sheela Biernstiel, better known as Ma Anand Sheela, is an Indian-born American–Swiss former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh Movement. She landed into a pool of controversies after she pleaded guilty in attempt to murder and assault in the 1984 Rajneeshee Bioterror Attack. Looking at her life, many filmmakers have approached her wanting to make a biopic on her. Earlier, Ma Anand Sheela had sent a legal notice to for illegally trying to bring her life on the celluloid.

Ma Anand Sheela chose over Priyanka Chopra wishing the Gully Boy actress to essay her role in her biopic. In an interaction with a daily, she revealed that she finds the necessary spunk in Alia that she can pull off her role on the celluloid. However, a report by Hollywoodreporter.com confirms that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to play Ma Anand Sheela in the upcoming Amazon drama titled Sheela. Recently, Alia too had expressed that she is looking forward to playing the role of Ma Anand Sheela.

Ma Anand Sheela had earlier revealed that she has denied permission to Priyanka Chopra for making a film on her, through a legal notice but PeeCee's team never responded to her. The 70-year-old reveals that they never wrote back to her acknowledging that they have received her notice. And now the actress has been roped in to play her role in Barry Levinson's Sheela. It is written by Nick Yarborough and bankrolled by Barry Levinson and we wonder what Ma Anand Sheela has to say?

