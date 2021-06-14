  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says 'thinking of you' as she pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in heartfelt post

Today, on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, the Indian film industry remembered the late actor including the actor's close friends, colleagues and co-stars.
12310 reads Mumbai
It has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but the late Bollywood actor is remembered by million across the globe. Today, on his first death anniversary, Sushant's fans flooded social media, lit candles outside his residence and paid heartwarming tributes. Bollywood, too, walked alongside as Sushant's close friends, colleagues and co-stars remembered the good old days with Sushant.  

One of them was actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who paid tribute to Sushant on social media. Even though Priyanka did not work with Sushant on a film, the actors became acquaintances through the industry and their work circles. On Monday, Priyanka shared a monochrome photo of Sushant and wrote, "Thinking of you. (heart emoji) #SushantSinghRajput." 

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's post: 

Among other celebrities who paid tribute to Sushant included his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon. Penning a heartwarming post, Kriti wrote, "The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test..2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds…Today, it feels so painfully weird to know That You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I’ll bump into you somewhere." 

Sushant's Sonchiriya co-star Bhumi Pednekar also shared special photos of Sushant and wrote, "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti #Forever #Ssr #Peace #neutronstar." 

Credits :PinkvillaGetty Images

