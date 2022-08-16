Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends love to Joe Jonas on his birthday and wishes her in-laws a happy anniversary

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to commemorate a day full of celebrations as she first wished her Indian fans a happy Independence day on the country's 75th Independence anniversary. The Quantico star followed up the celebration by wishing her in-laws Denise Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr. on their anniversary.

The actress posted an adorable snap of her husband Nick Jonas' parents huddled up together as she captioned the story, "Happy anniversary to the loveliest couple! @papakjonas @mamadjonas." She then went on to celebrate her brother-in-law Joe Jonas' birthday with another story on her account. She captioned a dapper snap of the singer, "Happy Birthday @joejonas. Lots of Love," adding a red heart to the blend.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' wishes for her in-laws below:

Previously in the day, Priyanka treated her fans with snaps of her daughter though she is still not showing her daughter's face to the world yet. In one snap taken from behind, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas is captured laying on her stomach as she reads her little book in the morning. PeeCee captioned the snap, "Sunday mornings are for reading!" She went on to share another click of her 6-month-old daughter as the little one enjoyed her time laying around guarded by Priyanka's three dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda. The actress then wrote on the snap, "All my babies. Perfect Sunday." The mother-of-one then also added a picture of Malti Marie's custom garb which reads, "Protected by Gino Diana and Panda," and has digital line art of her three dogs.

