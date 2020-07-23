Priyanka Chopra Jonas serves some mid week inspiration as she shares a quote on 'achieving dreams'

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote with her 55 million plus followers and received a whole lot of love for it. Check it out below.

Jonas is undoubtedly one of the most followed celebrities in the world on social media as well as offline. The global star often makes headlines for her projects and women empowerment causes. Be it in Bollywood or Hollywood, the Desi Girl sets hearts aflutter. On Thursday, PeeCee took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote on 'achieving dreams' with her 55 million plus followers. This is not the first time that the actress has shared a quote to inspire her huge group of fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka's quote for the week read, "Don't let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow." Sharing the pink template photo, she captioned it, "You got this!" Fans quickly flooded the comments section. One wrote, "Thanks queen i needed this." While another commented, "Keep being you Pri and never stop."

In a recent video, Priyanka revealed that she will be celebrating 20 years in the entertainment industry this year and for the same, she will share 20 momentous occasions through the years. She wrote, "It’s time for a celebration… 2020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! How did that even happen? You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty and support means the world to me! Join me as I take this trip down memory lane and celebrate #20in2020."

The actress also recently celebrated her 38th birthday and husband Nick Jonas made sure to make it a memorable and special one.

