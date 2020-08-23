Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an adorable PHOTO with her pet dog; Says ‘can’t get enough’

  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra had recently introduced her pet Panda to her fans and followers on Instagram. The actress is seen showering her love and affection on her pet in her latest post.
The stunning actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a photo alongside her pet dog named Panda. The actor's pet is the latest addition to her family. The diva had recently introduced her pet Panda to her fans and followers on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The actress is a global icon and a true fashionista. In her latest Instagram post, Priyanka writes, “Can’t get enough.” The actress is seen showering her love and affection towards her pet dog.

The adorable photo of the diva with her pet Panda will surely melt your hearts. The stunner has been sharing regular updates from her routine on her Instagram account. Thereby keeping her fans updated about what she’s been doing. The fans of the former Miss World are always delighted when she shares candid photos and videos from her daily life. Priyanka Chopra’s are eagerly waiting to see her back on the big screen. The actress who is also a singer has been under quarantine at home due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Priyanka Chopra also shared a memory on her Instagram story. The actress shared a throwback picture alongside her late father as they offered their prayers. Some time back, the diva also shared a mesmerising photo on her Instagram account. Priyanka looks breath-taking in that picture as she looks out of the window. The actress looked stylish in a chic pink coloured outfit and hair tied in a bun.  

