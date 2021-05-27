Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an adorable PHOTO of Nick Jonas while he’s away for shoot; Says ‘miss you already

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to shower love on her hubby Nick Jonas, who is in Los Angeles for shoot of The Voice. Take a look.

Power couple Jonas and Nick Jonas never fail to impress their massive army of fans with their mushy social media posts. The duo often treats their fans with PDA and their love story is one hard to miss. The duo was first publically seen together at the Met Gala 2017, where they both walked the red carpet together. Nick has been in Los Angeles since last year as he is busy with his work projects. The singer has been working on the singing reality show The Voice.

Now, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to shower love on her hubby. The White Tiger actress posted an adorable photo of Nick on the photo-sharing platform. In the snap, the singer can be seen looking away from the camera with a lipstick mark above his ear. In the caption of the photo, Priyanka penned how much she misses him and also mentioned that she did it. “My lipstick on his fade...miss u already,” she wrote and also added a heart emoji. Fans of the two were awestruck by the picture and took to the comments sections to pour love.

Amid the Covid-29 pandemic, Priyanka and Nick have been using their social media platforms to amplify requests for medical aid. The actress has also started a Covid-19 relief fundraiser to arrange for health care for patients battling the deadly virus. Recently, the star shared that they reached their target of collecting $1 million only in a couple of days.

