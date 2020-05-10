Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a beautiful video wishing all moms on Mother's Day

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a beautiful video to wish all the maternal figures on Mother's Day

Jonas is all hearts for her moms on Mother's Day. The actress took to her social media handle a while ago and shared a beautiful video wishing all the moms on their special day. PeeCee's video has throwback pictures of herself with her mother Madhu Akhouri Chopra and mother in law, Denise Jonas with a warm message in her own voice. Priyanka shared an Instagram post not only to wish her mothers but also to celebrate with every mom out there.

"Mother's Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you," Priyanka Chopra wrote in her caption. "Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas," she added wishing her moms on Mother's Day.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhuchopra @DeniseJonas pic.twitter.com/Z272bu3Et1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 10, 2020

