Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares the FIRST glimpse of her memoir 'Unfinished': What an amazing feeling

Priyanka Chopra Jonas previously revealed that she was done with the manuscript of her memoir "Unfinished." The actress has now revealed that she has her hands on the printed copy of the book.
21173 reads Mumbai Updated: August 18, 2020 09:11 am
Priyanka Chopra Jonas previously confirmed that she had completed her memoir "Unfinished". The actress has now given us a glimpse of the book and we cannot wait to buy a copy. The actress took to her social media accounts and shared a glimpse of the book with her fans. The picture, which seems like an unfinished covered of a book, features the name of the memoir, the author's name, the publication house and a rough draft of where the logo would be placed. 

The Sky Is Pink star shared the picture and expressed she felt "amazing" to see the book come to life on paper for the first time. She said, "Finished. What an amazing feeling seeing these pages printed on paper for the first time! #Unfinished... coming soon!" Not only are her fans excited about the book, but Priyanka's friends from Hollywood are also eager to read the book. 

"So awesome!! Can’t wait to read!!" Mindy Kaling commented. "Can’t wait for my AUTOGRAPHED copy from you!" her Quantico co-star Marlee Matlin said. 

Check out the photo below: 

A few days ago, Priyanka tweeted about sending the manuscript of her memoir and shared a few thoughts on the book. "Unfinished is finished! Just about sent in the final manuscript! Wheee! Cannot wait to share it with you all. Every word in my memoir comes from a place of introspection and reflection into my life," she tweeted on August 11.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh are full of love for Kareena Kapoor's birthday surprise video for Saif Ali Khan

