Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares a goofy selfie from the sets of Citadel; Poses in a golden face mask; PHOTO

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram handle to give a BTS glimpse of her shoot on the sets of Citadel. Take a look at the actress's funny photo.

Jonas has several interesting projects in the pipeline, including The Russo Brothers’ Citadel co-starring Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. The actress began shooting for the spy thriller in London last month and often shares sneak peeks from the sets. The star announced that she would be a part of the series with an Instagram post. While the star has been occupied with her work requirements, she has been sharing important resources about the Covid-19 virus on her social media platform.

Now, the actress teased her fans with a quick selfie from the sets of Citadel. Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka posted a behind-the-scenes photo in which she can be seen getting a makeover before the shoot. With a towel wrapped around her neck, the actress had a golden face mask on and under-eye patches. Along with the picture, Priyanka put two hashtags to reveal where she’s at. She wrote, “#setlife #citadel” and further asked her fans to ‘caption’ the photo. The star’s goofy look is bound to make people crack up.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ photo:

Last month, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her first day on the sets of the series. She posted a picture holding a bunch of flowers, with her eyes closed as she casts a smile. The star captioned it, "Day 1 on #Citadel thank you team for a sweet welcome! Let’s goooooo!" The actress has been living in the UK during the pandemic along with hubby Nick Jonas and their pets.

