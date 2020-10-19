Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares an old lazy day photo featuring her niece to confess she's missing home

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is back to work but her heart still craves for home. The actress shared a throwback picture featuring her niece to confess she misses home.

Jonas spent the lockdown with her family and husband Nick Jonas in the US. The international star kept her fans updated about her quarantine activities. Be it date nights with the Jonas Brother singer to playing dress-up with her niece, she would light up our social media timeline with some heartwarming photos. With numerous movies and series resume filming, Priyanka took off for Europe to complete her commitments. Although work has her busy now, the actress revealed she's missing home.

PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of her lazy days at home featuring her niece Sky. In the photo, Priyanka was seen wearing her reading glasses and skimming through her phone while a sleepy Sky lays beside her. Priyanka sported a faded blue hoodie while she tied her up into a bun. The Sky Is Pink star shared the photo with the caption, "Miss home.."

On the work front, Priyanka recently shared photos of her upcoming release The White Tiger. Priyanka plays a first-generation immigrant in the US who travels to the country with her husband. Speaking of her role, Priyanka said, "Pinky madam is such a specific character, to play her unravelling in the story was such a joy. This is a story that needs to be told and it comes alive with its characters so compellingly in Ramin’s hands."

Apart from The White Tiger, Priyanka is also slated to feature in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4, Citadel opposite Richard Madden and a project with Mindy Kaling. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

