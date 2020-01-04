Priyanka Chopra Jonas sitting on husband Nick Jonas' lap in this photo by the beach is all hearts; Check Out

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.."

The New Year vibes still haven't gone by, and the celebrations are still on. Social media is full of posts of photos and videos from the celebrations and well, they continue to come in. And the latest to share photos from the celebrations is none other than Jonas along with Nick Jonas and the photo is full of friends. Last night, Nick shared photos from their New Year celebrations too, and here are some more.

Priyanka shared photos by the beach with a group of friends and she wrote, "Grateful for family and friends that make everything better. The friends around us and the ones away from us.. you were missed! I cannot wait to start this new year with all of you in our lives.." However, what has our attention is the photo where PeeCee is sitting on Nick's lap. While Nick sported a casual outfit, while Priyanka wore a nice beachy dress.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' post here:

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim, and the movie received great reviews from fans. Recently, the actress was in India while shooting for her upcoming film.

