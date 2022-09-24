Priyanka Chopra Jonas slays in royal blue at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival; See PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was the star of the show at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival which took place in New York City. On Friday, the Citadel actress attended day 3 of the festival as she took the stage and imparted her wisdom as a businesswoman conquering new highs with her every step.

Malti Marie's mom was all equipped to be the boss-lady at the panel as she stunned in a striking navy blue suit well-fitting for the occasion. PeeCee is known for her immaculate taste in fashion as she continues to slay her every media appearance with ease all while oozing grace. Priyanka paired the matching blue blazer and pants with a simple black camisole underneath as she stepped out for her speaking engagement. Alongside the understated outfit, the actress kept it simple with her footwear as well as she put on a go-to pair of black shiny heels.