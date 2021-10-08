Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'slept like a baby' amid touring with Nick Jonas for his concerts

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has admitted to having ‘slept like a baby’ amid touring with husband Nick Jonas for his Jonas Brothers concerts. During a chat in the inaugural episode of Victoria’s Secret Podcast, VS Voices Podcast, the actress has revealed how she manages to tour with musician husband Nick Jonas during his concerts.

“I do love our tour bus,” Priyanka noted while revealing that she wasn’t sure if she would want to live on a vehicle but Nick convinced her to try it out. “My husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing,’” Chopra Jonas recalled while adding that as an actor, despite having an idea about living in a trailer, touring with her husband was when she enjoyed being on a road trip.

While mentioning specific parts of her journey on a tour bus with her husband Nick, Chopra Jonas added that she felt like she was in a “home on wheels.” “I actually slept like a baby...I felt like I rocked to sleep,” she added.

During the podcast, the actress also revealed that her husband asks her to perform pujas before they start off with something big. The 39-year-old actress noted that she performs a lot of pujas at home, especially due to Nick, who wants them to arrange a prayer ceremony before starting off with anything that is big for them. "I have always started something auspicious in my life, with a prayer of thanks. I have had that upbringing and he has had that upbringing and we have sort of created that within our family as well,” Priyanka said.

