Priyanka Chopra Jonas' snowmobile gifted by Nick Jonas is worth THIS jaw dropping amount? Deets Inside

Nick Jonas surprised Priyanka Chopra Jonas with the perfect Christmas gift. The Jonas Brothers singer presented PeeCee with a snowboard.

Where can we find a partner like Nick Jonas? The Jonas Brothers singer gave Jonas the ultimate Christmas gift. The couple, who celebrated their second Christmas together, spent the annual holiday sans the Jonas family. While Priyanka and Nick shared glimpses of their Christmas celebrations with Priyanka but Priyanka dropped jaws when she revealed Nick's Christmas gift for the Quantico actress. PeeCee revealed that the Jumanji: The Next Level star gifted her a snowmobile. The actress shared videos of riding the beast.

While our jaws were obviously touching the floor, we couldn't help but wonder how much Nick spent on the snowmobile. It comes as no surprise that Nick shelled out a huge amount for the gift. A basic Ski-Doo snowboard costs $7899, which translates to Rs 562,885, in the US. However, the basic model is different from the Priyanka is seen riding in the video. Comparing the model she's seen riding, Priyanka seems to be of a higher end. While it is difficult to pin down a particular style among the ranges available, it is safe to say that Nick spent anything between $7899 to $11,999. This cost doesn't include transportation and preparation.

Sharing videos of riding the snowmobile, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas."

Check out the videos below:

Apart from flaunting her mind-blowing Christmas gift, Priyanka shared pictures of her Christmas celebrations with her "squad." Check out the pictures below:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Christmas 2019: Priyanka Chopra Jonas decorates 'Ninja' cookie to celebrate X Mas with Nick Jonas; Watch Video

Read More